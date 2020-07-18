COVID-19 infects 2580 policemen, including 16 died, 1604 under treatment: IGP Sindh

The COVID-19 infected 2580 policemen, of them 16 lost their lives, 1604 are under treatment and 960 recovered, therefore the policemen being frontline workers have been given necessary training so that they can perform their duty safely

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 infected 2580 policemen, of them 16 lost their lives, 1604 are under treatment and 960 recovered, therefore the policemen being frontline workers have been given necessary training so that they can perform their duty safely.

This was disclosed by Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Maher in the meeting of Public Safety & Police Complaints Commissioner here at CM's House Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired the meeting, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, MPAs Sharjeel Memon, Imdad Pitafi, Mohamamd Ali Aziz, Hasnain Mirza, Shamim Mutaz, Dr Shajila Leghari, Karamat Ali, Nazim Haji, Barrister Haya Eman, Rubina Brohi, Jhamat Mal, Qurban Malano, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi Secretary of the Commission Saifullah Abro and others.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Sindh Mushtaq Maher said that the policemen being frontline workers were performing duties selflessly during the ongoing pandemic.

The public safety commission appreciated the Sindh police for performing duties selflessly during the on-going pandemic.

Secretary Commission Saifullah Abro told the meeting that the public complaints filed against the police officers have been disposed of by the concerned committees.

The complaint was filed against a former police officer for exerting pressure to usurp land adjacent to a water park, Sukkur.

The meeting was told that after investigation FIR was registered and the case has been in the court of law.

MPA Mohammad Ali Aziz raised the issue of growing street crime in the city. At this the chief minister said that in the next meeting Additional IG Karachi would be invited in the meeting to brief the members about the street crime activities and the measures taken by the police.

The members took up the issue of providing vehicles to the public safety commission officers.

The chief minister said that the purchase of vehicles has been banned by the supreme court, therefore the purchase of vehicles has been stopped. "We will purchase vehicles, when the court granted permission," he said.

The members of the commission appreciated Khairpur police for arresting the culprits involved in immoral activities against children.

The members expressed hope that the proper investigation would be made in the case so that the entire gang could be brought to book.

The chief minister said that the next meeting of the commission would be convened in August.

He added that due to coronavirus the meeting of the commission could not be held, but now it would be convened in its due time frame.