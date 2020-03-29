UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID – 19 Positive Cases Tally Rises In AJK To 6.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 07:20 PM

COVID – 19 positive cases tally rises in AJK to 6.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Health, Dr. Najeeb Naqi said Coronavirus (COVID – 19) positive cases tally raised in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to 6 as 4 more patients were tested positive (two in Mirpur and two in Bhimber district) on Sunday.

"Tests of two patients in Mirpur and two in Bhimber Isolation wards are found positive. Two patients of Mirpur have a travel history that had return from United Kingdom a week earlier while two women of Bhimber tested positive had attended a funeral in Deena Punjab few days earlier," the minister said in a statement.

He, however, said eight new suspected cases reported to the Hospitals whose samples for tests have been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday. In AJK, so for 105 people have been tested out of which results of 72 found negative while results of 27 are awaited and 6 positive patients are under treatment.

The government has established a coronavirus testing facility in Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Muzaffarabad while three more labs are expected to work soon at Mirpur, Kotli and Rawalakot Hospitals enhancing the testing capacity.

