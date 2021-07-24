UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 SOPs Imperative To Prevent 4th Wave Of Virus: President Alvi

Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday expressed grave concern over violations of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) throughout the country and said that the compliance of the guidelines was immensely important to prevent the fourth wave of the coronavirus and reduce its negative effects.

The President said while chairing a meeting on the COVID-19 situation and development projects in Sindh province, at Sindh Governor's House here.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar were also attended the meeting.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the guidelines of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) were not followed on the occasion of Namaz-e-Eid at Faisal mosque Islamabad and the COVID-19 SOPs were being ignored.

He also advised the people that they should vaccinate themselves against coronavirus as soon as possible and also strictly observe the NCOC guidelines to stop further spread of coronavirus.

The President urged for the need to play a role by the people in these testing times and take precautionary measures against coronavirus during their gatherings.

He said that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail should convene a meeting of Ulema and scholars before the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure observance of COVID-19 SOPs during gatherings including religious congregations.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the Federal Government is pursuing a sustainable development agenda for Sindh.

The President also stressed the need to ensure the participation of the people of Sindh for achieving the goals of social development and sustainable management of resources for poverty alleviation.

The President highly appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government for development schemes for Karachi and other districts of Sindh province.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Omar also gave a detailed briefing on the situation of the fourth wave of coronavirus in the country.

Asad Omar said that there are clear signs of the beginning of the fourth wave of coronavirus in the country.

The Federal Minister said that the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise due to poor compliance of COVID-19 SOPs and also the arrival of Delta variant of the coronavirus in the country.

He said that the government is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said that the NCOC guidelines to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 will be strictly enforced in big cities, especially at the tourists' destinations. People are being encouraged to wear face masks, avoid crowded places, and get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Asad Omar added.

