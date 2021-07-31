UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Worsening Situation In Hazara: ATH Administration Allocates 40 More Beds With Oxygen

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) administration Saturday added 40 more beds for the COVID-19 ward to cater to the needs of the region owing to the worsening situation.

This was decided in a meeting held at ATH chaired by Medical Director Dr. Alamzeb Khan Swati.

The meeting was also attended by Hospital Director Dr. Nadeem Akhtar and Heads of all departments.

In the meeting, the growing number of Covid-19 cases, some new strategies to be adopted to provide complete treatment facilities to patients also came under discussion.

Although the current strength of COVID-19 beds was increased by evacuating the Medical D unit due to the suddenly increased inflow of COVID patients in the hospital, today further 40 beds with oxygen points and monitors were added on an emergency basis by evacuating the Gynae-C unit.

ATH administration also formed a COVID-19 action committee headed by Dr. Irum Sarwar to take immediate steps and improve Coronavirus protocols. It was also proposed to evacuate more wards for infected patients and allocate them only for COVID-19.

During last 24 hours hour Coronavirus claimed four more lives at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad.

Currently, 90 patients of Coronavirus have been admitted to ATH while 15 patients were referred to the COVID-19 ICU where 10 were declared critical and were placed on CPAP machine. During the last 24 hours, 15 new Coronavirus patients have been admitted to the hospital.

