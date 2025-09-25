Open Menu

CPDI For Expediting Copyright Amendments For Visually Impaired Readers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 10:22 PM

The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) on Thursday has called for ensuring finalization of long-pending amendments to the Copyright Ordinance, 1962, required for Pakistan’s full compliance with the Marrakesh Treaty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) on Thursday has called for ensuring finalization of long-pending amendments to the Copyright Ordinance, 1962, required for Pakistan’s full compliance with the Marrakesh Treaty.

The Marrakesh Treaty is an instrument for ensuring that persons with visual impairment can access published works in accessible formats.

Pakistan acceded to the Marrakesh Treaty on December 12, 2023, and the Treaty entered into force on June 12, 2024.

Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, Executive Director of CPDI urged decisive measures to end the delay, said a press release issued here.

He urged the government to take steps in this regard.

Nosheen Khurram, Manager Communications at CPDI said the government must treat this as an urgent priority. "Every additional month of delay means lost opportunities for persons with visual impairment to access books and other published works that are readily available to their peers in other Marrakesh-compliant countries,” she said.

