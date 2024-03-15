Open Menu

CPO Awards Certificates To Interns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia awarded certificates to interns on Friday, who had completed their fortnight internship at the Police Department.

During a formal ceremony at the Police Lines here, the CPO highlighted the importance of internship and said that male students belonging to Riphah International University Faisalabad Campus and female students belonging to Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) completed their two-week internship under 6th Youth Batch titled 'Friends of Police'.

Students acquired training and awareness about police IT, Safe City, Police Vision, Law & Order, Cyber Crime, Traffic Rules & Regulations, Women Safety, Child Abuse and other police initiatives for crime control.

Students were also apprised about the service delivery in the Police Department and role of Sahulat Centre in facilitation of general public, he added.

Earlier, he also distributed certificates among the interns, and prayed for their success in practical life.

