CPWB to open child protection center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) would open the child protection center in all over the Punjab.

Chairperson CPWB Sara Ahmad talking to APP said that the Kasur project will cost Rs34 million and complete in two years. She also said the unit would initially accommodate 30 children and serve as a referral unit.

The project was announced by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in 2019 when police found the remains of four children from sand dunes at Chunian about 50 kilometres away from here.

She added that children, parents, civil society and NGOs' representatives should play their role against child abuse.

The CPWB had established a small office at Kasur and intervene in 36 cases of child abuse and referred 27 cases of abandoned children who were then shifted to Lahore Bureau for their welfare.

She thanked the chief minister, the chief secretary and other officers for their collaboration in materializing the project.