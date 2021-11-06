UrduPoint.com

CPWB To Open Child Protection Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:28 PM

CPWB to open child protection center

The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) would open the child protection center in all over the Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) would open the child protection center in all over the Punjab.

Chairperson CPWB Sara Ahmad talking to APP said that the Kasur project will cost Rs34 million and complete in two years. She also said the unit would initially accommodate 30 children and serve as a referral unit.

The project was announced by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in 2019 when police found the remains of four children from sand dunes at Chunian about 50 kilometres away from here.

She added that children, parents, civil society and NGOs' representatives should play their role against child abuse.

The CPWB had established a small office at Kasur and intervene in 36 cases of child abuse and referred 27 cases of abandoned children who were then shifted to Lahore Bureau for their welfare.

She thanked the chief minister, the chief secretary and other officers for their collaboration in materializing the project.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Punjab Civil Society Kasur Chunian 2019 All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Farrukh pays tribute to martyrs of 'Jammu carnage' ..

Farrukh pays tribute to martyrs of 'Jammu carnage'

2 minutes ago
 AJK president briefs PM on his foreign visits to h ..

AJK president briefs PM on his foreign visits to highlight Kashmir cause

2 minutes ago
 Education dept sealed crime scene of hidden camera ..

Education dept sealed crime scene of hidden cameras at Karachi school: FIA

25 minutes ago
 Man feared taken by shark off Australia's west coa ..

Man feared taken by shark off Australia's west coast

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Forces Say Their Positions in Donbas She ..

Ukrainian Forces Say Their Positions in Donbas Shelled 8 Times Within Past 24 Ho ..

35 minutes ago
 Filming stopped on Black Panther sequel after Leti ..

Filming stopped on Black Panther sequel after Letitia Wright injury

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.