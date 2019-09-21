Crackdown accelerated against Benami properties in Faisalabad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in collaboration with the district administration accelerated a crackdown against Benami properties in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) in collaboration with the district administration accelerated a crackdown against Benami properties in the district.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi and Deputy Commissioner FBR Muhammad Zeeshan said that all resources were being utilized to unearth undeclared properties in Faisalabad so that corruption free society could be promoted.

They appealed to the general public to point out Benami properties if they had any information about it as the name of information provider would be kept in secrete rather he would be awarded a prize of 5 per cent share of market value of property.