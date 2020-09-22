UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Against Illegal Construction Of Residential Colonies Ordered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:14 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan ordered to launch crackdown against illegal construction of residential colonies, with retrieving state lands located any part of the city while chairing a meeting arranged here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood termed building of unlawful colonies anywhere in Multan as question mark on performance of Multan Development Authority (MDA).

He asked for launching operation against encroachments in bazaars to facilitate visitors and commoners adding he said that it had blurred beauty of the city.

Commissioner said Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had assigned the task to shift grain, timber, iron markets out of the city. All buses and trucks stands would also be removed from busy civic areas.

He instructed authority to chalk out plan about building and repairing of main highways of the city.

DG MDA Agha Ali Abbas and Director Development Waqas Khakwani among many officials concerned were present in the meeting.

