Crackdown against power pilferers in full-swing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Crackdown against power pilferers and direct connections remained in full swing in district Peshawar on Tuesday.

The campaign has been launched on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan.

In this connection the officers of district administration along with the authorities of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) carried out a joint operation against power pilferers in Shahi Bagh, Dalazak Road, Pahari Pura, Landi Arbab, Kotla Mohsin Khan, Wazir Bagh, Yakatoot, Bela Baramad Khel, Niami, Banda Payan, Shagai Bala, Circular Road and other localities.

During the operation, the joint teams of district administration and PESCO officials removed hundreds of direct connections and registered FIRs against power pilferers.

DC Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has said that a joint operation for prevention of power theft is continuing in district Peshawar and warned of stern action against those resisting the operation.

He said that soon the operation would be extended to other localities of the district and would continue till abolition of power pilferage.