Crackdown Against Profiteers Launched In Paharpur Tehsil
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The district administration has launched a crackdown against profiteers in order to ensure availability of essential edible items at affordable prices.
In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Tehsil Allah Noor has made a surprise visit to Panyala bazaar and checked prices and quality of various commodities at several shops.
During inspection, he directed the shopkeepers to display the officially notified price list at their shops and sell items accordingly. The AC also imposed fines on violators.
He said the administration was committed to taking all possible measures to extend relief to citizens and in this regard no violation could be tolerated.
Recent Stories
Participate in #Y100YSoCool Contest and Get a Chance to Win All-New vivo Y100
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team
Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability
Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit
Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO holds open court5 minutes ago
-
Farooq Abdullah slams BJP, says party has brought IIOJK to brink of destruction5 minutes ago
-
Dr Fai visits UAJK, emphasises rigorous research on Kashmir conflict5 minutes ago
-
BISP intends to build a sense of pride in its beneficiaries: Rubina Khalid15 minutes ago
-
Rationalization of tax policy frameworks imperative to give breathing space to steel sector: Experts15 minutes ago
-
Ghana's Ambassador for enhanced bilateral trade relations with Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
Six killed as boat capsizes in Jhelum River15 minutes ago
-
ACE regional director holds open court15 minutes ago
-
NA Deputy Speaker congratulates KP Governor for assuming office25 minutes ago
-
Ban on use of polythene bags to be implemented by June 05: Commissioner25 minutes ago
-
KP Governor Kundi calls on President Zardari35 minutes ago
-
DC distributes financial assistance cheque among 50 people35 minutes ago