Crafts exhibition to promote women artisans on Feb 13

(@FahadShabbir)

Behbud Association will hold crafts exhibition titled "Embroidering Dreams" to promote opportunities for women artisans on Feburary 13 at Serena Hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Behbud Association will hold crafts exhibition titled "Embroidering Dreams" to promote opportunities for women artisans on Feburary 13 at Serena Hotel.

In collobration with Serana Hotels,the event was meant to revive craft and to create livelihood for the hundred or skilled women artisans in country.

The exhibition will be featuring 11 tyles of crafts to promote the traditional embrioderies exquisite hand made products of Pakistan,an oragnizer of the event told APP on Wednesday.

��� He said that "there is dire need to promote women artisans as they are playing an important role to maintain the identity of cultural heritage of Pakistan and keeping alive the dying crafts for the coming generations".

������ He said that by displaying their unique collection of intricate hand embroideries would really encourage their work and boost their morale.

���� He further stated that "we highly encourage Artisans, Artists,handicap and women led businesses to participate in this National level exhibition".

������ The event was an aim to promote Pakistan's indigenous craft heritage that highlights contribution of women artisans, he added.