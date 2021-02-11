UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crafts Exhibition To Promote Women Artisans On Feb 13

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:04 PM

Crafts exhibition to promote women artisans on Feb 13

Behbud Association will hold crafts exhibition titled "Embroidering Dreams" to promote opportunities for women artisans on Feburary 13 at Serena Hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Behbud Association will hold crafts exhibition titled "Embroidering Dreams" to promote opportunities for women artisans on Feburary 13 at Serena Hotel.

In collobration with Serana Hotels,the event was meant to revive craft and to create livelihood for the hundred or skilled women artisans in country.

The exhibition will be featuring 11 tyles of crafts to promote the traditional embrioderies exquisite hand made products of Pakistan,an oragnizer of the event told APP on Wednesday.

��� He said that "there is dire need to promote women artisans as they are playing an important role to maintain the identity of cultural heritage of Pakistan and keeping alive the dying crafts for the coming generations".

������ He said that by displaying their unique collection of intricate hand embroideries would really encourage their work and boost their morale.

���� He further stated that "we highly encourage Artisans, Artists,handicap and women led businesses to participate in this National level exhibition".

������ The event was an aim to promote Pakistan's indigenous craft heritage that highlights contribution of women artisans, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hotel Women Event

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

1 minute ago

Kashmiri Martyrs' sacrifices won't go waste: Misha ..

1 minute ago

Natural Gas to Remain Important Transition Fuel in ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan calls upon UNSC sanctions committee for a ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 57 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Japanese Emperor on Natio ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.