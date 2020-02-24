UrduPoint.com
Cricket revival in Pakistan sending a message of peace globally: SLeader Sikh Community and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Mahinder Pal

Leader Sikh Community and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh Monday expressed gratitude and welcomed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's initiative for revival of cricket matches in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Leader Sikh Community and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Mahinder Pal Singh Monday expressed gratitude and welcomed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's initiative for revival of cricket matches in Pakistan.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five a new hope for cricket fans in country where the International cricketers and foreigners started visiting our Pakistan homeland which is a great victory for Pakistani nation.

He said on behalf of Sikh Community he hailed this positive step of the incumbent government which proved it globally that Pakistan's soil is a safest place for cricketers as well.

Pakistan has a history and memorable achievements in sports, he said adding, Pakistan would host more PSL matches in next coming years.

He also assured that the present government's commitment and full support to the country's cricket board in the future for promoting the 'image of peaceful and progressive Pakistan'.

Furthermore, he added the recent event of PSL matches held in Pakistan has restored the International community's confidence in the security situation of the country, making room for more events in the future.

