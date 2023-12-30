Criminal gang smashed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Police have busted a gang involved in robberies and arrested its three members including the ringleader.

According to the police spokesperson, the SHO Kotli Loharan police along with his team traced the accused by using professional skills and modern technology.

The accused were identified as Toqueer alias Teera, Shams Ilyas alias Sama and Shahzeb.

During interrogations, Rs 2,50,000, four motorcycles, a rickshaw, six mobile phones and illicit weapons were recovered from their possession. The accused have confessed their involvement in more than 20 cases of robbery.