Crooks, Traitors Of Country Falling In A Trap: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Crooks, traitors of country falling in a trap: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message to his workers and supporters on Saturday said the crooks and traitors of the country were falling in a trap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message to his workers and supporters on Saturday said the crooks and traitors of the country were falling in a trap.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he quoted Shams Tabrizi as saying, "Do not worry about tricks and cheaters.

If some people are trying to trap and hurt you, Allah is also trapping them. Hole diggers will always fall in their holes. No bad remains unpunished, and no good remains without being awarded, so have faith in justice and let the rest be."

>