CS KP Holds Zoom Meeting On Distribution Of Free Flour In Dir Lower

Published March 29, 2023

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) ::Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry chaired a high level meeting on zoom regarding the distribution of free flour in Dir Lower on Wednesday.

The meeting was told that free flour had been provided to 64340 people out of 212285 registered beneficiaries in Dir Lower. If one person in the family has taken the flour package, then do not come the second time so that there is no unnecessary rush, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry directed the meeting, he said.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and Focal Person Free Flour Distribution Program, District food Controller Shahabuddin Khan and Focal Person P.

M.R.U Usman Khan.

A total of 212,285 people are registered beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program in Dir Lower and so far 64340 people have been provided three bags of 10 kg each. All the free flour distribution points of the utility stores in Dir Lower have been reserved for women.

Free flour distribution points are being added where there is more rush, the meeting was told. The free flour distribution will continue till the end of Ramadan and all the beneficiaries will get free flour.

In light of the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, all the Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Food Controller, Tehsildars are inspecting the free flour distribution, the meeting was informed.

