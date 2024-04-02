CS Sindh for ensuring required facilities at schools, hospitals

Sindh Chief Secretary, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, terming education and health as fundamental right of citizens, on Tuesday, instructed secretaries concerned to ensure attendance of teachers and doctors and availability of required facilities at schools and hospitals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Secretary, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, terming education and health as fundamental right of citizens, on Tuesday, instructed secretaries concerned to ensure attendance of teachers and doctors and availability of required facilities at schools and hospitals.

The chief secretary was presiding over a joint meeting of School Education and Health Departments that was attended by Secretary School Education Zahid Hussain Abbasi, Secretary Health Rehan Baloch and other officers.

Secretary School Education Zahid Hussain Abbasi, briefed the meeting that there were 40978 public and 11736 private schools in the province while 52,36,202 students were studying in government schools and 39,41,938 students were studying in private schools.

The Education Department has recruited 51,354 new teachers through IBA Sukkur, he further informed.

The CS Sindh said that acquiring education is the basic right of every child. He directed to ensure availability of clean water and furniture in schools and paying attention to non-formal education of out of school children.

Asif Hyder Shah that necessary funds will be provided to the Sindh Textbook board for ensuring provision of textbooks to the students on time.

Secretary Health Rehan Baloch informed the meeting that 14,089 doctors and 63000 paramedical staff were working in the health department. There were more than 1,000 ambulances in different hospitals while over 300 ambulances of Sindh Integrated Health Services were also providing free service in different areas of the province, he added.

The CS Sindh underscoring the need of paying special attention to the immunization program said that vaccines should be made accessible to every child so that the diseases could be prevented on permanent basis.

The Sindh CS directed Secretary School Education and Secretary Health to ensure the attendance of teachers and doctors at educational and health facilities.

Stressing the need of improving the treatment and other facilities in the Primary and secondary health care facilities and hospitals he said that quality health care facilities should be made available at district level.

He said that the treatment facilities at the district and divisional level will be improved so that people do not have to travel to Karachi or other big cities for treatment.