CS visits different offices in Sindh Secretariat

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Mohammed Sohail Rajput visited different offices in the Sindh Secretariat here on Friday.

On the occasion, the secretary services and others briefed the chief secretary that the record of all officials was being computerized.

The CS also listened to the problems of the staffers and issued on the spot directives to resolve them.

He also reviewed the work, which was being carried out in the Secretariat and issued necessary directives.