CTO Reviews Security Arrangements, Smooth Flow Of Traffic In Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

CTO reviews security arrangements, smooth flow of traffic in Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat Friday visited Ramadan bazaars and utility stores to review security arrangements and measures for smooth traffic flow during the holy month.

He visited Sasta Bazaars, Utility Stores in Hayatabad, University Town and Tehkal along with DSP Hayatabad Liaquat Ali Khan and reviewed the traffic flow and security arrangements. He directed the traffic authorities to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He said that Peshawar police personnel have been deployed in the bazaars under the Ramadan security plan while ladies police have also been deputed in the City and Cantt areas to address issues and grievances related to women.

He said that the traffic police was visiting the bazaars from time to time to remove encroachments from the city's bazaars besides removal of encroachments.

Acting SSP Operations Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said that according to the traffic and security plan issued for Ramadan, traffic related facilities have been provided to the citizens and strict security measures have been taken including maintaining uninterrupted flow of traffic.

He said traffic police have been directed to take strict action against wrong parking of vehicles outside the bazaars to avoid traffic mess on the roads.

