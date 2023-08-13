Open Menu

CTO Urges Parents Not To Allow Underage Drivers To Show Stunts On Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 01:40 PM

CTO urges parents not to allow underage drivers to show stunts on motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan has urged parents to keep an eye over children and not to allow underage drivers to show stunts on motorcycles and cars, particularly on August 13 and 14.

According to CTO, CTP had issued a traffic plan to facilitate commuters and the general public on Pakistan Independence Day (August 14) to be celebrated on Monday.

Tamoor Khan informed that 38 special pickets would be erected in the city and on entry points of Murree to thwart one-wheeling on eve of August 14 and strict action would be taken against one-wheelers.

The traffic plan was made and announced to facilitate the citizens, he added.

He said the extra force of traffic wardens have been deployed on all the roads and in Murree to handle the traffic load on August 14.

Over 800 traffic officials would be on special duty on Aug 14 while on Sunday night maximum office staff would be deployed on field duties to regulate traffic on city roads, he added.

He said CTO also constituted six special squads comprising wardens to curb one-wheeling and car stunts by the youngsters.

He said that the traffic wardens have been directed to keep a vigil over vehicles and motorcycles with tainted glasses and displaying unauthorized number plates in the city and take strict action against the rules violators.

He informed that the DSPs, inspectors, and other beats in charge have been directed to perform duty with dedication and committed on August 14 to facilitate the citizens.

He said no negligence or inefficiency would be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Murree Vehicles Car Traffic Rawalpindi August Sunday All Pakistan Independence Day

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

5 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

12 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

13 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

16 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

16 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

16 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

17 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

17 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

17 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

17 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan