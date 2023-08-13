CTO urges parents not to allow underage drivers to show stunts on motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan has urged parents to keep an eye over children and not to allow underage drivers to show stunts on motorcycles and cars, particularly on August 13 and 14.

According to CTO, CTP had issued a traffic plan to facilitate commuters and the general public on Pakistan Independence Day (August 14) to be celebrated on Monday.

Tamoor Khan informed that 38 special pickets would be erected in the city and on entry points of Murree to thwart one-wheeling on eve of August 14 and strict action would be taken against one-wheelers.

The traffic plan was made and announced to facilitate the citizens, he added.

He said the extra force of traffic wardens have been deployed on all the roads and in Murree to handle the traffic load on August 14.

Over 800 traffic officials would be on special duty on Aug 14 while on Sunday night maximum office staff would be deployed on field duties to regulate traffic on city roads, he added.

He said CTO also constituted six special squads comprising wardens to curb one-wheeling and car stunts by the youngsters.

He said that the traffic wardens have been directed to keep a vigil over vehicles and motorcycles with tainted glasses and displaying unauthorized number plates in the city and take strict action against the rules violators.

He informed that the DSPs, inspectors, and other beats in charge have been directed to perform duty with dedication and committed on August 14 to facilitate the citizens.

He said no negligence or inefficiency would be tolerated in this regard.