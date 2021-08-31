UrduPoint.com

CTP Gear Up Operation Against Beggars; Arrest 2112 Beggars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 01:08 PM

CTP gear up operation against beggars; arrest 2112 beggars

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars and managed to net 2112 in August

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars and managed to net 2112 in August.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP rounded up 2112 beggars from different city roads during August while several FIRs were also lodged against professional beggars.

"With the help of the citizens, the scourge of begging can be eradicated from the society," the spokesman quoted City Traffic Officer (CTO) as saying.

He informed that out of total nearly 80 per cent beggars roaming in the city are professional. 60 percent beggars caught from city roads were fit and healthy while only 20 percent were disabled persons and 20 were drug addicts, he added.

He said that special anti-beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

He informed that CTP on the directives of CTO were trying to eliminate begging from the city roads.

The beggar children arrested from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau.

CTP along with Rawalpindi district police were conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was taken against the beggars, he added.

He said directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis.

He informed that 10 beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

A large number of beggars were brought to Rawalpindi from far-flung areas of the country and operating through contractors, he said adding, the anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police were conducting raids at different roads and intersections.

395

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Traffic Rawalpindi August From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Offshore Exploration Block awarded to co ..

Abu Dhabi Offshore Exploration Block awarded to consortium led by Pakistan Petro ..

8 minutes ago
 PM chairs cabinet meeting

PM chairs cabinet meeting

29 seconds ago
 Japan's Defense Ministry Seeks Record Budget of Ne ..

Japan's Defense Ministry Seeks Record Budget of Nearly $50 Billion For Next Year ..

31 seconds ago
 CPO chairs meeting to review Pirwadhai Madrasa har ..

CPO chairs meeting to review Pirwadhai Madrasa harassment case progress

34 seconds ago
 Empower to supply Meydan master community with 382 ..

Empower to supply Meydan master community with 382,000 RT District Cooling energ ..

9 minutes ago
 Higher education on lines of modern sciences key t ..

Higher education on lines of modern sciences key to progress: PM

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.