CTP gear up operation against beggars; arrest 2112 beggars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars and managed to net 2112 in August

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) have geared up their ongoing operation against professional beggars and managed to net 2112 in August.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP rounded up 2112 beggars from different city roads during August while several FIRs were also lodged against professional beggars.

"With the help of the citizens, the scourge of begging can be eradicated from the society," the spokesman quoted City Traffic Officer (CTO) as saying.

He informed that out of total nearly 80 per cent beggars roaming in the city are professional. 60 percent beggars caught from city roads were fit and healthy while only 20 percent were disabled persons and 20 were drug addicts, he added.

He said that special anti-beggars squads had been constituted to nab the professional beggars.

He informed that CTP on the directives of CTO were trying to eliminate begging from the city roads.

The beggar children arrested from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau.

CTP along with Rawalpindi district police were conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law was taken against the beggars, he added.

He said directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis.

He informed that 10 beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB).

A large number of beggars were brought to Rawalpindi from far-flung areas of the country and operating through contractors, he said adding, the anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police were conducting raids at different roads and intersections.

395