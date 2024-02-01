Open Menu

'Cultural Heritage Sites' Protection Crucial For Nation’s Economic Growth: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Syed Jamal Shah Thursday said that it was important to preserve the cultural heritage sites of the country and promote artistic growth among the youth.

Talking to a Private news channel, minister said that caretaker government was actively working to promote calligraphy in madaris as the visual art was part of Muslim heritage, adding, Calligraphy needs to be promoted to advocate peace, love and harmony in present society.

He mentioned that caretaker government has worked to establish a heritage channel under the Culture Division to preserve and promote the collection of folk literature of Pakistani languages, especially children’s folk literature.

He said the scope of culture is unlimited, adding, every nation who is staying connected with their culture are the ones that develop the most.

Replying to a question, he said caretaker government had taken revolutionary steps for promotion of art and culture with introducing various project including heritage channel, children contents on youth, cinema promotion and youth related programs.

To another question related to forthcoming elections, he assured for a peaceful and timely conduct of elections in country, adding, public need to choose representatives on merit instead of focusing on political affiliations.

