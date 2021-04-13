C&W Minister inaugurates Library at Degree College Dalbandin

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hasani inaugurated late Mohib Hussain Qureshi Memorial library at Degree College Dalbandin on Tuesday.

He also inspected the scientific exhibition organized by the students.

On this occasion, Principal Abdul Qayyum Bareach, Mir Ilyas Dhani and others were present.

The Minister Muammad Arif Muhammad Hassani said that the quality education would provide students in modern times and conditions so that they could bring them equal to other nations of the world.

He said the nation is achieved success only through education.

Provincial government is making every effort to promote and activate educational institutions for interest of the students and the province, he concluded.