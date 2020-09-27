Dacoit gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Lyallpur Town police have claimed to bust out a dacoit gang and recovered illicit weapons and cash from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that Assistant Sub-Inspector Rizwan of CIA Lyallpur Town along with his team conducted raids and succeeded in arresting Kamran s/o Siddique (ring leader of Kami gang) r/o Mohallah Hassan Pura and his accomplice Sharafat Ali s/o Churagh r/o Sulemania Colony.

The police recovered illicit weapons and cash from the possession of the accused who were wanted to the police of Jhang Bazaar, Factory Area, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and Civil Line police stations in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

Further investigation was under progress.