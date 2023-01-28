UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Killed By Civilian In Defence, Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2023 | 06:22 PM

An alleged dacoit, who escaped after looting in the Defence area of Derakhshan (Karachi) was shot dead by a citizen on Saturday while an accomplice escaped from the spot.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :An alleged dacoit, who escaped after looting in the Defence area of Derakhshan (Karachi) was shot dead by a citizen on Saturday while an accomplice escaped from the spot.

According to a private media report, the Incident happened in Defence Area Phase 6, where an alleged dacoit was killed in cross-firing in an attempt to flee after looting, while his accomplice managed to flee the scene.

The age of the slain dacoit was reportedly 24 years, and police were making efforts to identify him with the help of a biometric system.

According to the report, the police have also recorded the initial statement of the citizen and other eyewitnesses, while 30 bore pistols, 4 mobile phones, and a wallet containing 14 thousand rupees in cash have been recovered from the deceased.

