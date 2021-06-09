Dacoits gang busted in okara

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered items and weapons from their possession.

The police said on Wednesday that Shahpur police conducted a raid and arrested three members of 'Mustafa Jatala' dacoit gang. The accused were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Nasir and Mansab.