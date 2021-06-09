UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dacoits Gang Busted In Okara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:04 PM

Dacoits gang busted in okara

The police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered items and weapons from their possession

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered items and weapons from their possession.

The police said on Wednesday that Shahpur police conducted a raid and arrested three members of 'Mustafa Jatala' dacoit gang. The accused were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Nasir and Mansab.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Shahpur From

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Javed Latif gets bail in treason case

18 minutes ago

U.S. agricultural futures rise

5 minutes ago

Salena Gomez’s brand ‘Rarebeauty’ is likely ..

32 minutes ago

Kenya launches strategy to boost mental health

5 minutes ago

Govt launches Rs 3 bln safety & security project f ..

5 minutes ago

Elephants in India tested for coronavirus after ra ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.