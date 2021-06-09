Dacoits Gang Busted In Okara
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:04 PM
The police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered items and weapons from their possession
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested three members of a dacoit gang and recovered items and weapons from their possession.
The police said on Wednesday that Shahpur police conducted a raid and arrested three members of 'Mustafa Jatala' dacoit gang. The accused were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Nasir and Mansab.