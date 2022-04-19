UrduPoint.com

Dadayal Rape-cum-murder Culprit Given Death

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Dadayal rape-cum-murder culprit given death

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 19 (APP):The Additional Sessions Court Dadayal, Mirpur District, Tuesday gave three-time death sentence to culprit Moeen Bashir allias Sahiboo of Jaranawala Tehsil of Faisalabad District in the abduction, rape and murder of 12-year Kanwal Matloob of Dadayal town.

The court comprising Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Idrees Bhati and Additional District Qazi Dadyal Muhammad Sarfraz Abbasi also imposed fine of Rs 5 million on the culprit, who would also have to pay Rs one million to the heirs of the victim girl as compensation.

In case of failure of the payment of the compensatory amount to the heirs of the assassinated girl, the amount would be recovered through the property of the culprit under Land Revenue Act, the court ordered.

The capital punishment would be implemented after approval by the Shariat Appellant Bench of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the verdict said.

According to the prosecution, culprit Moeen Bashir had abducted Kanwal Matloob on November 08, 2021 while she was on way to bazaar. He took the girl to the forest of Peel Kathaar in Dadayal where he strangulated her to death after raping.

The Mirpur Police probed the case through the latest means of geo-fencing and arrested the culprit from outside of the AJK territory. The victim's body and weapons of offense were recovered on the identification of the accused.

