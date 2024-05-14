Open Menu

Dar Meets CTGI Chairman; Highlights FDI Opportunities In Pakistan

Published May 14, 2024

Dar meets CTGI chairman; highlights FDI opportunities in Pakistan

Executive Vice President of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) and Chairman of China Three Gorges International Limited (CTGI) Wu Shengliang called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Executive Vice President of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) and Chairman of China Three Gorges International Limited (CTGI) Wu Shengliang called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Tuesday.

The deputy prime minister, who is on a four-day visit to China, highlighted Government of Pakistan’s reform agenda and shared an overview of the opportunities for foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan, especially in infrastructure development and renewable energy sectors.

He appreciated the renewable energy projects of CTG in Pakistan, including in Karot and Jhimpir that serve as model projects.

Dar noted renewable energy as one of the priority sectors identified by the incumbent government in Pakistan, along with the incentives offered to international investors in this regard.

Chairman CTGI reaffirmed CTG’s continued commitment to Pakistan and expressed his determination to expedite completion of the in-progress projects like Kohala and Mahl Hydro Power Projects, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

