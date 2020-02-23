UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dastangoi: RCCI For Reviving Centuries Old Storytelling Art Form

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 10:10 PM

Dastangoi: RCCI for reviving centuries old storytelling art form

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Sunday organized a ceremony titled 'Dastangoi' storytelling, aiming to revive the centuries old art form.

Badar Khan, renowned storyteller, artist and script writer started with the story "Dastaan Shehar Lahore Ki". Badar performed for almost one hour and thirty minute.

Badar Khan narrated the origins of Lahore at the birth of price Loh, how the gates of Lahore were erected and demolished and what was the life inside those gates and myths about the Names. Then he talked about Data Sahib, Buzurg Bacha Ghoray Shah, the horse riders who constructed Ferozepur Road, Hasso Taili a famous character of old Lahore, the story of Koh-i-Noor Diamond, the famous Hakeems of Lahore, story of Guru Arjun Dev and Chandoo Shah, Sultan the contractor, wrestling arenas of Lahore, the streets and mohallahs of old city Lahore.

RCCI president Saboor Malik in a brief commented that there was a need to revive storytelling art as in civilized world it's the art and literature that enrich one's history.

It was important for the youth as well to know their culture and stories of the past as most of the youngsters were unaware of their roots, he added.

Group Leader Suhail Altaf said Persian storytellers brought a lot of interesting Dastans to the subcontinent, but the story of Amir Hamza was the one that found lasting popularity in the region.

Audience from all walks of life attended the Dastaan Goi and it was surprising that still people wanted such activities in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Lahore World Road Rawalpindi Price Chamber Amir Hamza Sunday Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

ISNR Abu Dhabi&#039;s Higher Organising Committee ..

10 minutes ago

ENAS elected VP of IHAF&#039;s Multi-Lateral Recog ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed meets Chief of Staff of Algerian ..

1 hour ago

Dubai’s audit system leaves no room for frauds u ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture to present a series of films at &#03 ..

3 hours ago

UAE GDP registers 2.9% growth in 2019: Central Ban ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.