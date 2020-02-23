Dastangoi: RCCI for reviving centuries old storytelling art form

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Sunday organized a ceremony titled 'Dastangoi' storytelling, aiming to revive the centuries old art form.

Badar Khan, renowned storyteller, artist and script writer started with the story "Dastaan Shehar Lahore Ki". Badar performed for almost one hour and thirty minute.

Badar Khan narrated the origins of Lahore at the birth of price Loh, how the gates of Lahore were erected and demolished and what was the life inside those gates and myths about the Names. Then he talked about Data Sahib, Buzurg Bacha Ghoray Shah, the horse riders who constructed Ferozepur Road, Hasso Taili a famous character of old Lahore, the story of Koh-i-Noor Diamond, the famous Hakeems of Lahore, story of Guru Arjun Dev and Chandoo Shah, Sultan the contractor, wrestling arenas of Lahore, the streets and mohallahs of old city Lahore.

RCCI president Saboor Malik in a brief commented that there was a need to revive storytelling art as in civilized world it's the art and literature that enrich one's history.

It was important for the youth as well to know their culture and stories of the past as most of the youngsters were unaware of their roots, he added.

Group Leader Suhail Altaf said Persian storytellers brought a lot of interesting Dastans to the subcontinent, but the story of Amir Hamza was the one that found lasting popularity in the region.

Audience from all walks of life attended the Dastaan Goi and it was surprising that still people wanted such activities in Rawalpindi.