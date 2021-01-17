UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Abbottabad Holds Meeting About Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

DC Abbottabad holds meeting about Polio campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Sunday said that the district administration was making utmost effort to eradicate polio from Abbottabad district and that was why each and every Polio work sincerely reached to every points.

He expressed these views while presiding over the evening polio meeting at the end of the polio campaign in his office here. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy DHO, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Health Department staff and other officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Abbottabad, Marvi Malik Sher visited houses in Sher-e-Kakul regarding polio cases and provided rescue awareness.

Related Topics

Polio Abbottabad Sunday From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

17 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

10 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

11 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.