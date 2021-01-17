DC Abbottabad holds meeting about Polio campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah Sunday said that the district administration was making utmost effort to eradicate polio from Abbottabad district and that was why each and every Polio work sincerely reached to every points.

He expressed these views while presiding over the evening polio meeting at the end of the polio campaign in his office here. Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy DHO, Additional Assistant Commissioners, Health Department staff and other officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Abbottabad, Marvi Malik Sher visited houses in Sher-e-Kakul regarding polio cases and provided rescue awareness.