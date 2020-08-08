UrduPoint.com
DC Appreciates Religious Leaders' Role In Promoting Religious Harmony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

DC appreciates religious leaders' role in promoting religious harmony

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Rana Adeel Taswar on Saturday said the district administration was grateful to all the religious leaders for their exemplary role and cooperation in promoting religious harmony and hoped that this ideal harmony would be maintained during Muharram.

While chairing a meeting held here at District Council Hall to review the Muharram Security with the District Peace Committee, the deputy commissioner urged the Ulema to work together to thwart possible conspiracies of external and internal miscreants and to strictly implement the security plan, gatherings schedule and fixed routes agreed upon by the district administration.

He said the special care should be taken to follow corona SOPs during Muharram gatherings and processions. He said control rooms would be set up for effective implementation of security plan while inviting rangers and banning pillion riding and mobile phones during Ashura is also under consideration.

The Ulema from all schools of thought said that they were in constant touch with each other and there was perfect religious harmony in Sukkur.

More Stories From Pakistan

