DC asks Mepco to speed up work on electricity schemes under SAP-II

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday asked Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) to speed up progress on electricity supply schemes under phase two of Social Action Plan (SAP-II).

Presiding over a district development committee (DDC) meeting to review progress on schemes under community development programme (CDP) and SAP, DC expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of work on remaining 142 power supply schemes under SAP-II after he was informed that 59 electricity schemes have been completed out of total 201.

Officials informed DC that out of 76 schemes under CDP-II, 36 have been completed and rest of the 40 would be completed by June 10.

Sherazi was further informed that a sum of Rs 800 million would be spent on 101 schemes under CDP-III. Work has begun on 21 out of total 101 schemes under CDP-III and tender process for the remaining schemes would be completed on May 20-21.

Sherazi ordered officials to complete all the schemes in specified period while ensuring quality of work and material.

Deputy director development Shahid Rehman gave a detailed briefing to DC. Executive engineers highways, PHE, and officials from other departments attended the meeting.