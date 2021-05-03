UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Asks Mepco To Speed Up Work On Electricity Schemes Under SAP-II

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:50 PM

DC asks Mepco to speed up work on electricity schemes under SAP-II

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Monday asked Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) to speed up progress on electricity supply schemes under phase two of Social Action Plan (SAP-II).

Presiding over a district development committee (DDC) meeting to review progress on schemes under community development programme (CDP) and SAP, DC expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of work on remaining 142 power supply schemes under SAP-II after he was informed that 59 electricity schemes have been completed out of total 201.

Officials informed DC that out of 76 schemes under CDP-II, 36 have been completed and rest of the 40 would be completed by June 10.

Sherazi was further informed that a sum of Rs 800 million would be spent on 101 schemes under CDP-III. Work has begun on 21 out of total 101 schemes under CDP-III and tender process for the remaining schemes would be completed on May 20-21.

Sherazi ordered officials to complete all the schemes in specified period while ensuring quality of work and material.

Deputy director development Shahid Rehman gave a detailed briefing to DC. Executive engineers highways, PHE, and officials from other departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Electricity Company Progress May June All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in the world for mobile network sp ..

18 minutes ago

Health minister reviews UAE&#039;s experience in C ..

18 minutes ago

President calls for promoting digitalization of go ..

21 minutes ago

IMF committed injustice with them, says Shaukat Ta ..

28 minutes ago

PM’s decision to remove ambassador to boost conf ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of IT&T and Huawei to provide enhance ICT ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.