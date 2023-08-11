DC attends Independence Day event

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Friday participated in the Independence Day event organized at e-Service Center Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Friday participated in the Independence Day event organized at e-Service Center Bahawalpur.

The manager, sub-registrar, and staff of the e-Service Center participated in the event.

He cut a cake on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of the manager and staff for organizing the wonderful ceremony on Independence Day.

He said that Pakistan independence day should be celebrated in all government as well as private institutions.

To express love for the country, active participation should be ensured. Under the chairmanship of the Chairman Punjab IT board and Director General of Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, the best services are being provided to the public through the e-service center.

E-Service Center was beautifully decorated for Pakistan Independence Day celebrations. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa planted a tree on the lawn of the E-Service Centre.