DC bans swimming in PHLC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swabi under section 144 Cr. PC has banned swimming in the Pehur High Level Canal (PHLC) at full supply Indus Rivers commencing from May 25 to July 25, 2020 within territorial jurisdiction Swabi District.

This order shall be operative from May 25 to July 25. Any person contravening this order shall render himself/herself liable to punishment under Section 188 PPC.