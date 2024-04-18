Open Menu

DC Chairs Meeting To Review Arrangements For By-polls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for by-polls

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A meeting regarding PK-91 by-elections was held with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir in which officers of District Administration, education Department, Local Government, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital, Medical Superintendent Liaquat Memorial Hospital, Principal Post Graduate College, Rescue 1122 and other concerned departments participated.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner issued instructions to all the concerned departments and asked them to perform their duties diligently regarding the by-elections and all the concerned departments should show mutual cooperation so that the election would be held transparent and the code of conduct was fully implemented.

APP/arq/ijz/

