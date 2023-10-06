HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Friday visited the basic health unit Khisana Mori near Tando Jam on the fifth day of the national polio eradication campaign.

During his visit, he met with Saima Kaka, a dedicated lady health worker who had been affected by a dog bite while participating in the polio campaign.

He commended her efforts and assured her of all possible support for her treatment.

On this occasion, the DC also instructed other polio workers to play their full attention in making the polio eradication campaign successful.