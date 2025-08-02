DC directed to ensure timely completion of public welfare projects

(@FahadShabbir)

The meeting of the District Review Committee for Development was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal. The meeting reviewed the implementation of ongoing development programs in the district

The Deputy Commissioner directed to ensure timely completion of public welfare projects. He also reviewed the ongoing works of New distract Complex, District Headquarters Hospital, Chiniot Faisalabad Road and said that there is zero tolerance on transparency in development projects.