DC Directed To Ensure Timely Completion Of Public Welfare Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The meeting of the District Review Committee for Development was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of ongoing development programs in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner directed to ensure timely completion of public welfare projects. He also reviewed the ongoing works of New distract Complex, District Headquarters Hospital, Chiniot Faisalabad Road and said that there is zero tolerance on transparency in development projects.

