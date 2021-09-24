DC directs to complete arrangements for Chehalum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Friday asked the officers concerned to complete all required arrangements so that mourners could not face any convenience while observing chahlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, he said in view of rain forecast, the precautionary measures should be adopted by Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with speedy disposal of rainwater and cleanliness in order to avert any untoward situation.

He also advised the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to avert load shedding on chehlum day while the Police and other law enforcement agencies should also adopt foolproof security arrangement in order to maintain law and order.

The officers of Health Department should also set up medical camps with availability of ambulances at different routes of the mourning procession, he added.