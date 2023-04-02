UrduPoint.com

DC Fixes Retail Prices Of Vegetable, Fruits

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DC fixes retail prices of vegetable, fruits

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has fixed wholesale retail prices of vegetable and fruits in district Hyderabad and directed to strictly ensure implementation on the directives.

According to notifications issued here on Sunday, the DC while exercising powers delegated to him by the Government under relevant rules, fixed prices of essential commodities especially vegetables and fruits with immediate effect.

The DC also directed all vendors and shopkeepers to display rate lists at their businesses and strictly implement the prices, failing which strict action will be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Z ..

Ajman CP hosts iftar banquet in hour of Saif bin Zayed

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy discusses future of AI and software development

1 hour ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s a ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews DEWA’s achievements in AI and data man ..

1 hour ago
 GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 12 ..

GKSD Investment Holding announces investment of 125 million euros in university ..

1 hour ago
 Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market ch ..

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market challenges, future investment op ..

1 hour ago
 President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.