DC for calling DPRC meeting to fix prices of essential food items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad has said the meeting of the District price Review Committee (DPRC) would be called soon to fix the prices of essential food items.

He stated this during a meeting with the representative delegation of Central Anjuman Tajran and Central Traders Ittihad while Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Shah was also present on this occasion. The deputy commissioner said the representatives of business organizations would also be invited in the DPRC meeting for determination of the prices of essential food items including bread, milk, curd, sweets and others.

The traders delegation was led by the Central Anjuman Tajran President Sohail Ahmad Azmi and comprised of Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed, Hamid Ali Rahmani, Haji Muhammad Ramadan, Karim Khan Wazir, Chaudhry Javed Akhtar, Malik Ashfaq Chaghtai and Haji Muhammad Nawaz.

The members of the delegation complained about the increase in the prices and the decrease in the weight of bread in Dera. They, emphasizing on the importance of the DPRC, demanded a reduction in the prices of food items after the reduction in the prices of ghee and other items.

The deputy commissioner said the meeting of the DPRC would be held after every 15 days or once in a month.

He said no one would be allowed to loot the public through profiteering. The raids would be conducted against the profiteering and fines would be imposed on shopkeepers found in this illegal act besides they could also face imprisonment.

He said the representatives of business organizations, elected representatives, lawyers would be invited to participate in the DPRC meeting.