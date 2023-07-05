Open Menu

DC For Calling DPRC Meeting To Fix Prices Of Essential Food Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DC for calling DPRC meeting to fix prices of essential food items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad has said the meeting of the District price Review Committee (DPRC) would be called soon to fix the prices of essential food items.

He stated this during a meeting with the representative delegation of Central Anjuman Tajran and Central Traders Ittihad while Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Shah was also present on this occasion. The deputy commissioner said the representatives of business organizations would also be invited in the DPRC meeting for determination of the prices of essential food items including bread, milk, curd, sweets and others.

The traders delegation was led by the Central Anjuman Tajran President Sohail Ahmad Azmi and comprised of Chaudhry Jameel Ahmed, Hamid Ali Rahmani, Haji Muhammad Ramadan, Karim Khan Wazir, Chaudhry Javed Akhtar, Malik Ashfaq Chaghtai and Haji Muhammad Nawaz.

The members of the delegation complained about the increase in the prices and the decrease in the weight of bread in Dera. They, emphasizing on the importance of the DPRC, demanded a reduction in the prices of food items after the reduction in the prices of ghee and other items.

The deputy commissioner said the meeting of the DPRC would be held after every 15 days or once in a month.

He said no one would be allowed to loot the public through profiteering. The raids would be conducted against the profiteering and fines would be imposed on shopkeepers found in this illegal act besides they could also face imprisonment.

He said the representatives of business organizations, elected representatives, lawyers would be invited to participate in the DPRC meeting.

Related Topics

Business Lawyers Price Anjuman Weight Ramadan

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

1 minute ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

21 minutes ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

40 minutes ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

59 minutes ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

1 hour ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

1 hour ago
Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

2 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan