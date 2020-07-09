UrduPoint.com
DC For Completing Arrangements To Deal With Heavy Monsoon Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

DC for completing arrangements to deal with heavy monsoon rains

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho has directed to frame a contingency plan to deal with potential heavy rains and complete arrangements by removing encountered issues.  The DC while chairing a meeting on Thursday also instructed Public Health Engineering Department to keep de-watering machines ready for draining out rain water promptly from low lying areas and to ensure supply of drinking water.

The DC directed that vaccination of Livestock be carried out across the district and vaccination schedule to be made available to assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkars of concerned talukas who would monitor the process and submit their reports to DC office.

 Officers of Police, Health, PPHI, IHS, Public Health Engineering, Livestock, Agriculture, education, Irrigation and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

