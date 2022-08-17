UrduPoint.com

DC For Ensuring Rain Water Drainage On Immediate Basis

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 09:11 PM

DC for ensuring rain water drainage on immediate basis

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday directed all Revenue and Local Govt officials to immediately reach their designated pumping stations and ensure availability of facilities there so that rain water could be drained out

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday directed all Revenue and Local Govt officials to immediately reach their designated pumping stations and ensure availability of facilities there so that rain water could be drained out.

The officers concerned were asked that any kind of negligence should be avoided and all available resources be utilized to complete the drainage work at the earliest.

The machines of all the pumping stations should be kept operational on the generators and where ever electricity is available pumping machines be activated on electricity so that relief could be provided to the citizens, DC stressed.

He asked the HESCO authorities to restore the supply of electricity as soon as possible so that the drainage work can be completed on immediate basis.

