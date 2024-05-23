DC for implementing directives of CM Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has emphasized the importance of implementing the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He urged officers from relevant departments to actively serve the public in the field.

He was presiding over a meeting held in the Committee Room of his office to discuss the performance of the past week.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Deputy Director Local Government Khursheed Ahmad, Chief Officer District Council Nasrullah Malik, Chief Officers of Municipal Committees, and other officials from relevant departments.

The Deputy Commissioner directed that complaints received by relevant departments should be addressed promptly. He stressed the need for improved efforts in the field to ensure the success of the "Suthra Punjab" campaign.

He emphasized maintaining high standards of cleanliness in both urban and rural areas. The Deputy Commissioner also directed that streetlights should be kept functional and wall chalking should be eliminated. He stressed the need for better cleaning of sewerage and drainage systems and installation of manhole covers across the district.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed that road repairs and maintenance works under the Chief Minister's initiative should be completed promptly. He also directed that water filtration plants installed across the district should be cleaned and kept functional.

He further emphasized taking effective measures to control stray dogs. The Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners and relevant officials to visit schools and health facilities twice a week. He directed to ensure the availability of educational facilities in schools and the presence of doctors, staff, medication, and medical services at health facilities.