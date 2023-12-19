Open Menu

DC For Timely Completion Of Arrangements For General Elections

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir has directed the officials concerned for in time completion of all the arrangements for the polls.

Chairing an important meeting regarding the conduct of the general election 2024, the DC directed chalking out of a comprehensive plan to ensure all the arrangements especially the training of polling staff, deployment of staff, provision of required facilities at polling stations, transport and security for the elections, said a hand out issued here Tuesday.

He directed all the Returning Officers to ensure implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in letter and spirit.

The meeting was attended by the Returning Officers of Peshawar including District Election Commissioner Peshawar Hayatullah Jan.

