UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Gwadar For Full Implementation Of SOPs To Stem COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:50 PM

DC Gwadar for full implementation of SOPs to stem COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Major (retd) Abdul Kabir Khan Tuesday said that all stakeholders should fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring implementation of SOPs to control the spread of the virus during the second wave of COVID-19

GWADAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Major (retd) Abdul Kabir Khan Tuesday said that all stakeholders should fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring implementation of SOPs to control the spread of the virus during the second wave of COVID-19.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on anti-coronavirus. District Health Officer Dr. Ghulam Farooq, Medical Superintendent Gwadar Hospital, Dr. Abdul Latif Dashti, Focal Person Health Department Dr. Abdul Wahid and other representatives attended.

DC while issuing orders for providing anti-corona services, said that a anti-corona policy should be formulate and share it among all stakeholders for screening of coronavirus positive cases. He said that patients in Corona Isolation Centers should be made aware of SOPs and areas including family members of those closest to them should also be identified so that Covid can be prevented in any case.

Regarding Anti-Corona, District Focal Person Dr.

Abdul Wahid briefed the DC about the establishment of Isolation Centers in urban and coastal areas including border areas and performance of Rapid Response Teams.

In Gwadar district, anti-corona screening of 8,096 people was carried out during corona outbreak and 2362 suspected cases were tested in which 170 positive cases were detected in which 142 recovered 25 isolated, three died due to the deadly virus.

In the briefing, official of GDA Hospital Gwadar, Shoaib Asghar told the DC that the Balochistan government has provided PCR mobile unit machine for coronavirus diagnosis in Gwadar district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ghulam Farooq informed the Deputy Commissioner in a briefing that anti-Corona diagnostic teams are working at key public places including Gwadar International Airport across the district.

Anti-Corona SOPs are being implemented effectively due to excellent coordination among all stakeholders including Balochistan Health Department and District Administration, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Mobile Died Gwadar Kabir Khan Border Family All Government Share Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rana Waqas posted as additional deputy commissione ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook 'supreme court' begins daunting task on c ..

2 minutes ago

Exports increases to $ 2.156 billion in Nov, 2020: ..

2 minutes ago

UN experts call for South Sudan arms embargo to co ..

7 minutes ago

Airbnb seeks valuation up to $35 bn in IPO filing

7 minutes ago

Trump Files Lawsuit in Wisconsin Questioning Valid ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.