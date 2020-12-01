DC Gwadar for full implementation of SOPs to stem COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar, Major (retd) Abdul Kabir Khan Tuesday said that all stakeholders should fulfill their responsibilities in ensuring implementation of SOPs to control the spread of the virus during the second wave of COVID-19

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on anti-coronavirus. District Health Officer Dr. Ghulam Farooq, Medical Superintendent Gwadar Hospital, Dr. Abdul Latif Dashti, Focal Person Health Department Dr. Abdul Wahid and other representatives attended.

DC while issuing orders for providing anti-corona services, said that a anti-corona policy should be formulate and share it among all stakeholders for screening of coronavirus positive cases. He said that patients in Corona Isolation Centers should be made aware of SOPs and areas including family members of those closest to them should also be identified so that Covid can be prevented in any case.

Regarding Anti-Corona, District Focal Person Dr.

Abdul Wahid briefed the DC about the establishment of Isolation Centers in urban and coastal areas including border areas and performance of Rapid Response Teams.

In Gwadar district, anti-corona screening of 8,096 people was carried out during corona outbreak and 2362 suspected cases were tested in which 170 positive cases were detected in which 142 recovered 25 isolated, three died due to the deadly virus.

In the briefing, official of GDA Hospital Gwadar, Shoaib Asghar told the DC that the Balochistan government has provided PCR mobile unit machine for coronavirus diagnosis in Gwadar district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ghulam Farooq informed the Deputy Commissioner in a briefing that anti-Corona diagnostic teams are working at key public places including Gwadar International Airport across the district.

Anti-Corona SOPs are being implemented effectively due to excellent coordination among all stakeholders including Balochistan Health Department and District Administration, he added.