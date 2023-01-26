UrduPoint.com

DC Holds Open Court To Redress Public Grievances

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 08:56 PM

DC holds open court to redress public grievances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Muhammad Ali arranged an open court (khuli kutchehri) in his office and heard public complaints against various departments, here on Thursday.

He listened to problems of people and issued necessary instructions. On-the-spot directives were also issued for redressal of complaints and directed the departments to improve their quality of service for providing maximum relief to the people.

The DC assured the applicants for an early resolution of their problems and directed the officers concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

The DC holds open court on daily basis from 10am to 11am and people could attended it in his office. He assured to the general public that their complaints would be resolved on emergency basis in open court, saying that open court was being conducted with an aimed to serve the masses.

Meanwhile, the DC visited the Land Record Center Walton Road to inspect the public service delivery. He directed the authorities to make extra efforts to facilitate the citizens.

