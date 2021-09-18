UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurated Anti-polio Drive At BVH

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

DC inaugurated anti-polio drive at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia inaugurated the three-day anti-polio compaign in the outdoor of Bahawal Victoria Hospital here today.

More than 717,000 children up to the age of five would be vaccinated against polio during the drive starting from November 20. Dr. Shahid Hussain Magsi, Director Health Services, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, CEO Health and officers of relevant departments were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that not even a single child should remain deprived of polio vaccine during the anti-polio compaign.

He said that polio teams should work actively in the field. It was informed on the occasion that from September 20 to September 22, polio teams would go door to door to vaccinate children against polio while catch-up activity would be started from September 23 to September 24.

As many as 2343 mobile teams have been formed to make the anti-polio campaign more successful.

