DC inspects construction of park

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh inspected the construction work of the state-of-the-art public park in place of the old vegetable market on Thursday.

The DC directed the officials concerned to complete the construction of the park soon and remove all the obstacles in this regard.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting of the District Regional Transport Authority, the Deputy Commissioner said that the registration process of three-wheelers should be completed as soon as possible. The Excise and Taxation department should also speed up the registration of three-wheelers.

Earlier, RTA Secretary Ahmed Raza briefed regarding the registration of three-wheelers.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the details regarding axle load management. He instructed for ensuring helmets for motorcyclists and imposing fines on violators.

He also visited Chakera drain and inspected de-silting process.