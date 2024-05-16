Experts Call For Advancing Light Based Technologies To Transform Society
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Experts on Thursday stressed the need to recognize the significance of light and light-based technologies in transforming society and daily life.
On the occasion of International Day of Light, observed globally on May 16, they highlighted the importance of light in advancing medicine, communications, science, and sustainable development.
Dr. Kashif Sabeeh, a physicist, at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad emphasized that "Light and Life are Inseparable" It is crucial for life, and its significance is often overlooked. He noted that the study of light has led to numerous breakthroughs in various fields, transforming our understanding of the universe.
Dr. Inayatullah Khan, an optics expert, stated that light-based technologies have revolutionized various fields, including medicine, communications, and sustainable development.
Khan emphasized the importance of continued research and innovation in these areas.
The International Day of Light promotes scientific cooperation and collaboration to harness the potential of science for peace and sustainable development, said Dr. Ghaffar Ali, a scientist at Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences. "It is a celebration of human ingenuity and the power of science to transform lives," Ali remarked.
The International Day of Light is celebrated globally, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds to acknowledge the significance of light in their lives.
Established by UNESCO, the day marks the anniversary of Theodore Maiman's first laser operation in 1960.
