DC Larkana reviews Ramzan Arrangements

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Larkana- I, and officers from all concerned departments including SEPCO and Municipal officials were present at the occasion.

The DC on the occasion, directed the additional deputy commissioner to submit reports in his office regarding price control measures in the district. He added that arrangements and preparations should be completed before Ramadan as per the government’s instructions.

DC Channa warned that no one would be allowed to resort to profiteering during the month of Ramadan.

He impressed upon the concerned officers to ensure all basic amenities including uninterrupted supply of water and electricity besides, cleanliness in and around the Mosques and Imambargahs so that devotees do not face any difficulty.

He directed the XEN Sepco and Municipal Officer to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply at the holy places including all residential areas, particularly during the month of Ramadan. He instructed for provision of standby transformers generators and mobile water tankers as a backup at the Main Jamia Masjid and Imambargah.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana said that official sales points would be extended at the taluka level while district officers and assistant commissioners would supervise the Ramzan bazaars and ensure sales of commodities at Sindh government-announced rates.