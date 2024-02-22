Open Menu

DC Larkana Reviews Ramzan Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

DC Larkana reviews Ramzan Arrangements

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana, Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming holy month of Ramzan.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Larkana- I, and officers from all concerned departments including SEPCO and Municipal officials were present at the occasion.

The DC on the occasion, directed the additional deputy commissioner to submit reports in his office regarding price control measures in the district. He added that arrangements and preparations should be completed before Ramadan as per the government’s instructions.

DC Channa warned that no one would be allowed to resort to profiteering during the month of Ramadan.

He impressed upon the concerned officers to ensure all basic amenities including uninterrupted supply of water and electricity besides, cleanliness in and around the Mosques and Imambargahs so that devotees do not face any difficulty.

He directed the XEN Sepco and Municipal Officer to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply at the holy places including all residential areas, particularly during the month of Ramadan. He instructed for provision of standby transformers generators and mobile water tankers as a backup at the Main Jamia Masjid and Imambargah.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana said that official sales points would be extended at the taluka level while district officers and assistant commissioners would supervise the Ramzan bazaars and ensure sales of commodities at Sindh government-announced rates.

Related Topics

Sindh Electricity Water Mobile Larkana Price Mosque All From Government Southern Electric Power Company Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keepin ..

Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

2 hours ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

14 hours ago
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

14 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

15 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

15 hours ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

15 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

15 hours ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan